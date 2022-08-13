Contests
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand.

Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with a gun.

When officers arrived, the two men were fighting.

GFPD says a 22-caliber revolver handgun was found at the scene, but no shots had been fired.

One of the men was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Authorities say the men were not known to each other and the incident began because of an argument about each other’s driving.

