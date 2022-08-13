Contests
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks

Jonathan Minera (Mug)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks.

That man is Jonathan Minera.

GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment before Minera fled the scene.

He was caught shortly after.

Minera was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

He was later arrested and faces charges for burglary and terrorizing.

