Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks.

That man is Jonathan Minera.

GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment before Minera fled the scene.

He was caught shortly after.

Minera was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

He was later arrested and faces charges for burglary and terrorizing.

