Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks.
That man is Jonathan Minera.
GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment before Minera fled the scene.
He was caught shortly after.
Minera was treated and released from a nearby hospital.
He was later arrested and faces charges for burglary and terrorizing.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.