Foggy Sunday Start for Some

SUNDAY: We will wake up Sunday with a chance of fog for those along the North Dakota-Minnesota Border. Once the Sun comes up, the fog will being to lift and should be fully gone by Noontime. Temperatures will begin Sunday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. The day will begin cloudy. The clouds will decrease throughout the day. Most of the day on Sunday should be dry as those clouds gradually decrease, but there is a chance for scattered showers duirng the evening hours, particularly for our western counties.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures dip ever so slightly to start off the work week. Morning lows both Monday and Tuesday will still be above average in the 60s for most, and afternoon highs will be very seasonal with upper 70s and lower 80s. Monday is looking relatively dry until later in the day when showers and garden variety thundershowers move into the area. Some of these will stick around into Tuesday as well. Once again, amounts are not looking too beneficial and the rain will be fairly scattered in coverege.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures remain seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday! The same old song and dance with morning low temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. There may be a passing shower or two Wednesday PM, but most areas look to stay on the dry side. There is a chance for storms to return to the Red River Valley on Thursday.

FRIDAY: As high pressure takes over on Friday, we dry out a bit and cool down just a pinch. Morning lows will be near 60 and highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for most. Along with the high pressure, Friday brings the best chance for sunshine for many!

SATURDAY: Saturday will be a notch cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60. The skies will remain clear which will result in a very pleasant beginning to next weekend!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Chance of morning fog, primarily along ND-MN border. Then mostly sunny. Low: 62. High: 84.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated thunder chance late. Low: 65. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few rain showers. Low: 64. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Passing shower possible. Low: 63. High: 82.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Low: 64. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 62. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 60. High: 78.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.