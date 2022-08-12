Contests
Seasonal Weekend with A Few Sunday Showers

Thunder chance returns Monday night - Tuesday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
THIS WEEKEND: Fog is possible Saturday morning for some, but it is shaping up to be a great summerlike day with mild morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. We start our day with cloudy skies, but clouds gradually decrease into the afternoon and fog burns off. There is the possibility of an isolated shower or storm later in the day, but the best chance of any weekend rain or rumbles doesn’t arrive until Sunday morning. Even then, it appears light across eastern ND and not everyone will get rain at this time, either. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be mild as well with 80s expected.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures dip ever so slightly to start off the work week. Morning lows both Monday and Tuesday will still be above average in the 60s for most, and afternoon highs will be very seasonal with upper 70s and lower 80s. Monday is looking relatively dry until later in the day when showers and garden variety thundershowers move into the area. Some of these will stick around into Tuesday as well. Once again, amounts are not looking too beneficial and the rain will be fairly scattered in coverege.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures remain seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday! The same old song and dance with morning low temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. There may be a passing shower or two Wednesday PM, but most areas look to stay on the dry side. To the east of the Red River, there is a chance for some showers on Thursday.

FRIDAY: As high pressure takes over on Friday, we dry out a bit and cool down just a pinch. Morning lows will be near 60 and highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for most. Along with the high pressure, Friday brings the best chance for sunshine for many!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: AM fog for some. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Seasonal afternoon. Low: 61. High: 79.

SUNDAY: Morning shower or thunder. Then mostly sunny. Low: 62. High: 84.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated thunder chance late. Low: 65. High: 83.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few rain showers. Low: 64. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Passing shower possible. Low: 63. High: 82.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Low: 64. High: 81.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 62. High: 80.

