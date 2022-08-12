Records: Man asked teen girl to join him in downtown bathroom, threatened Fargo officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing a laundry list of charges connected to a bizarre incident at a downtown smoothie shop.

39-year-old Aaron Wayne Anderson is charged in Cass County Court with terrorizing, assault of an officer and preventing arrest, all felonies, as well as solicitation of a minor and indecent exposure which are both misdemeanors.

Court documents say Anderson walked into Juice It in downtown Fargo on Aug. 8, and asked a 16-year-old girl to ‘join him in the bathroom.’ Anderson went inside the bathroom and documents say when he came out a few minutes later, he was completely naked and had his hands on his genitals. The teen told police she was scared Anderson was going to pull her in the bathroom with him.

Anderson was still naked when officers arrived, documents state. As officers were trying to arrest him, Anderson kicked an officer and heavily resisted getting in the squad car. On the way to the hospital to be checked out, documents say Anderson told the officer he was going to kill the officer and his family.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Anderson could face five years in prison. He’ll be seen again in court in late September.

