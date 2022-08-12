Grand Forks Police responding to Facebook posts referencing suspicious activity

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police are warning the public about a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a South Grand Forks neighborhood. Police say that some of the information is true, but some of it is not.

Police say they had one report involving a suspicious vehicle and person in the area near the 5300 block of Belmont Road on Wednesday, August 10th. It was reported a boy who lives in the area was approached by a man driving a vehicle and asked him if his parents were home. After the boy asked him for his name he drove off. Police say that the driver did not attempt to pick the boy up and did not leave his vehicle.

The suspicious male is described as white, middle aged and “chubby” with black and gray facial hair and reported to be driving a smaller silver colored sport utility or crossover type vehicle.

The Facebook post also references a similar incident that occurred in the Mighty Acres Drive area of Grand Forks but the Police say they have no reports of similar activity in the area. The Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any activity as described to contact Sgt. Mike Jennings at 701-787-8012 or mjennings@grandforksgov.com.

