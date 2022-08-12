Contests
Governor Walz prepared to extradite MOA shooting suspects back to Minnesota

Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police have said no victim was found and a suspect has fled, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, Minn. Police in Minnesota confirm that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but say no victim has been found. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)(Trisha Ahmed | AP)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz is preparing to extradite the individuals suspected of committing the recent shooting at the Mall of America. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of the suspects, that were apprehended Thursday in Chicago, back to Minnesota.

“I will ensure that they will be held accountable for their actions, which endangered dozens if not hundreds of people at the Mall of America. These brazen and reckless public shootings are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Hennepin County Attorney Freeman.

Under Minnesota law, the Governor is authorized to issue interstate extraditions warrants, which allows for the return of criminal suspects who have fled from justice. They also allow prosecutors and courts to hold fugitives accountable in Minnesota and around the country.

