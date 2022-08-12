Governor Walz prepared to extradite MOA shooting suspects back to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz is preparing to extradite the individuals suspected of committing the recent shooting at the Mall of America. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of the suspects, that were apprehended Thursday in Chicago, back to Minnesota.

“I will ensure that they will be held accountable for their actions, which endangered dozens if not hundreds of people at the Mall of America. These brazen and reckless public shootings are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Hennepin County Attorney Freeman.

Under Minnesota law, the Governor is authorized to issue interstate extraditions warrants, which allows for the return of criminal suspects who have fled from justice. They also allow prosecutors and courts to hold fugitives accountable in Minnesota and around the country.

