Fargo Fire Department is looking for new firefighters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is actively looking for more firefighters to join their team.

Applications open Monday, August 15 and close September 5.

Applicants do not need prior experience as a firefighter but need to have 60 college credits and be over the age of 18.

”It’s a very exciting job, you’re not sitting behind a desk all day, every day is different, you get to help in your community so you have a since of, or a feeling of, you have a good feeling about yourself and what you’re doing because it’s helping in the community,” said division chief for the Fargo Fire Department, Craig Nelson.

To learn more about the fire department and the application process you can visit here.

