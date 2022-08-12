‘Everything is crazy expensive’: Food truck owners tackling inflation

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Food Truck Festival is at a new location this year, however many of these small business owners are talking about the impacts they have faced due to inflation. Many of them having to raise their prices.

“When we travel, I’ve actually increased my prices just for travelling just because gas and everything is crazy expensive.” said Mackenzie Casper, the owner of Mama Mac’s Kitchen.

Casper is one of dozens of food truck operators in West Fargo as part of the festival. All of them in the same boat, being forced to evaluate prices due to inflation.

“I have noticed things like vegetable oil for my deep fryer. We sell a lot of fried foods. I’ve noticed those go up quite a bit actually.” said Casper.

“Briskets and ribs have all doubled in price. Even things like honey for us have doubled in price for our sauce.” said Justin Matheson, the owner of Big J’s Smokehouse.

The owners said they haven’t seen a big change in their customer base, as people seem to be willing to pay the higher prices. Partly due to the fact that it’s an experience that was taken from all involved thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since we had COVID not that long ago everyone is together again and we’re able to give to people and it’s a lot of fun.” said Autumn McCallum, an employee of Mama Mac’s Kitchen.

Good news for these food truck owners, many who said they operate these trucks as part of their livelihood.

“Pretty much everything I do and the only thing I do. We take winters off, and run with this all summer.” said Matheson.

Many of the food truck owners echoed the same sentiment, they are glad to be at the festival. The Food Truck Festival continues this weekend.

