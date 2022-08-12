Bus route changes for Moorhead students: How long is the walk?

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - With back to school right around the corner, some students in Moorhead may soon be walking a long distance to class. The Moorhead school board held a special meeting today to talk about the change in bus routes to help deal with a lack of bus drivers. They voted to only allow students who live more than two miles from a middle or high school to bus to class. So, what does that mean for students who live just a little closer? They’ll have to get a ride, bike, or walk.

We had a reporter walk 1.7 miles from near Moorhead High School to Horizon Middle School to see just how long and dangerous this route can be.

“We’re using natural boundaries where we can chunk off a few neighborhoods at a time, and hopefully that can give a few more students rides,” says Director of Operations and Emergency Management for the district, Steve Moore.

One of the biggest concerns is the safety of students crossing the street at Ridgewood and 34th St. where there are four lanes at 40 mph. Parents I spoke with say this road will only get more dangerous as winter comes.

“It has no designated striping, so we’ll add some. The city has some striping to do, so they’re just going to add this in. Then, we’ll add pedestrian signs, school pedestrian, crossing signs,” says Moore.

The board says the plan is to hire crossing guards and purchase signs to place during the AM and PM’s of school crossing times. The exact layout will be determined by a city traffic engineer. They say this will happen immediately.

“We won’t leave them out there because people will just tag them, and we’ll have to replace them every three days. Plus, they’ll become white noise if we leave them out all the time,” Moore.

The board says this isn’t what they want to do for the whole school year, and they’re hoping to hire more bus drivers. So, then they can collapse the two mile radius back to one mile for students.

“As of today, we’re on the plus one for new hires(...). Yesterday, we were plus two. We went back to plus one. That person was a potential new hire yesterday, they took a job today,” says Moore.

For now, this is the best they could do.

“We won’t have the capacity to haul those students,” says Moore.

Our reporter finally made it to Horizon Middle School, and it took her about 43 minutes and she made over 4,000 steps.

The board says they’re looking for interest in a before school program to help families who have lost transportation for their students, and may need to drop them off earlier.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.