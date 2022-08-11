Contests
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County

Site of crash between Erskine and McIntosh, MN
Site of crash between Erskine and McIntosh, MN(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van was driving east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy.

A 53-year-old man from Moorhead was driving the van. The airbags deployed but no information was immediately available about his condition.

Seven people were in the horse-drawn buggy at the time of the crash, including a man and woman who are both 46-years-old, an 18-year-old who was driving, and children ages 14, 13, 5 and 3.

Information about the conditions of those involved is expected to be released later on Thursday afternoon.

