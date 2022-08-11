Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

United Way is gearing students up for the new school year

Valley Today KX4 - United Way School Supply Drive
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday is the last day for the United Way School Supply Drive where they are equipping the area’s students with backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Scheels Arena is partnered with United Way in these efforts, the distribution occurs in the parking lot outside of the arena.

This year they packed 6,000 backpacks for the area’s kids. On their first day, Tuesday, they saw a record turnout, giving out 2,400 of those backpacks.

Director of Community Engagement, Tiffany McShane said, ”We knew walking into this year that inflation and other rising costs would be putting some additional stress on families, we know that families are having to make some tough choices and by having access to all of these supplies for them hopefully is just one stress reducer that they can have and their kids can have what they need on day one of school this year.”

The last distribution of the backpacks occurs at 11:30 am Thursday, August 11 until 1 pm in the parking lot outside of the Scheels Arena.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Roerich
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
This run-down house is at 11 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth.
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Fargo School Board meeting on August 9, 2022.
Fargo School Board votes 7-2 to no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance
Braden Poitra, 21
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested

Latest News

Former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist
Sheriff Bergquist’s funeral
File Graphic (KWTX)
Report: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - August 11
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - August 11
Valley Today Weather – August 11
Valley Today Weather – August 11