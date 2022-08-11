United Way is gearing students up for the new school year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday is the last day for the United Way School Supply Drive where they are equipping the area’s students with backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Scheels Arena is partnered with United Way in these efforts, the distribution occurs in the parking lot outside of the arena.

This year they packed 6,000 backpacks for the area’s kids. On their first day, Tuesday, they saw a record turnout, giving out 2,400 of those backpacks.

Director of Community Engagement, Tiffany McShane said, ”We knew walking into this year that inflation and other rising costs would be putting some additional stress on families, we know that families are having to make some tough choices and by having access to all of these supplies for them hopefully is just one stress reducer that they can have and their kids can have what they need on day one of school this year.”

The last distribution of the backpacks occurs at 11:30 am Thursday, August 11 until 1 pm in the parking lot outside of the Scheels Arena.

