Suspect in Jamestown standoff formally charged

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man at the center of an armed standoff in Jamestown is now facing charges in Stutsman County.

41-year-old Kevin Gene Garnica is facing three felony charges and three class A misdemeanors. Charges include terrorizing, felonious restraint, preventing arrest, and three drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine.

Jamestown Police say on August 4, a woman escaped from an apartment at 119 5th Street NW after being held against her will. Garnica then barricaded himself inside with a knife and a gun.

Police say just before 2:00 p.m. the suspect tried to run with a large knife, but went back into the apartment. Officers eventually used tear gas and pepper spray to get Garnica to surrender.

Homes and a daycare nearby were evacuated until the situation was resolved when he was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Garnica and several officers were treated at the scene for exposure to the gas, and Garnica was taken to a local medical center to treat his minor injuries.

Authorities say Garnica had made threats in recent weeks that he would injure or kill law enforcement. He also had warrants out for his arrest in Pierce County.

His first court appearance is scheduled for September 9.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.