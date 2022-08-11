Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Suspect in Jamestown standoff formally charged

Kevin Garnica being taken into custody in Jamestown on August 4, 2022.
Kevin Garnica being taken into custody in Jamestown on August 4, 2022.(NewsDakota.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man at the center of an armed standoff in Jamestown is now facing charges in Stutsman County.

41-year-old Kevin Gene Garnica is facing three felony charges and three class A misdemeanors. Charges include terrorizing, felonious restraint, preventing arrest, and three drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine.

Jamestown Police say on August 4, a woman escaped from an apartment at 119 5th Street NW after being held against her will. Garnica then barricaded himself inside with a knife and a gun.

Police say just before 2:00 p.m. the suspect tried to run with a large knife, but went back into the apartment. Officers eventually used tear gas and pepper spray to get Garnica to surrender.

Homes and a daycare nearby were evacuated until the situation was resolved when he was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Garnica and several officers were treated at the scene for exposure to the gas, and Garnica was taken to a local medical center to treat his minor injuries.

Authorities say Garnica had made threats in recent weeks that he would injure or kill law enforcement. He also had warrants out for his arrest in Pierce County.

His first court appearance is scheduled for September 9.

Previous Coverage
Police ID man in custody after armed standoff in Jamestown
Neighbor speaks out about Jamestown stand-off

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
Travis Roerich
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
This run-down house is at 11 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth.
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Fargo School Board meeting on August 9, 2022.
Fargo School Board votes 7-2 to no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

Clara Motschenbacher
Fargo South and Davies students team up for athlete battling cancer
Noon News August 11 - Part 1
Noon News August 11 - Part 1
Mr. Food – Broccoli and Ham Quiche - August 11
Mr. Food – Broccoli and Ham Quiche - August 11
Noon News August 11 - Part 2
Noon News August 11 - Part 2