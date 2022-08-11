Showers/Rumbles Continue into Friday Morning

TONIGHT ACROSS THE REGION: We will continue to see areas of rain showers gradually continue from west to east through this evening and overnight. After the main line of light showers passes into MN late, there may be some thundershowers and storms that develop in the southern Valley in the middle of the night. It is with the later round of rain and storms that we will see the most measurable precipitation. Severe weather is not anticipated.

FRIDAY: Rain and thunder chances continue into Friday morning, eventually ending by the midday hours. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s and highs will be warming into the upper 70s and low 80s, which is fairly seasonal as we approach mid-August. Expect a couple of hours of breezy conditions around midday but not an overly windy day.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday is shaping up to be a great summerlike day with mild morning lows in the 60s with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. There is the possibility of an isolated shower or storm later in the day, but the best chance of any weekend rain or rumbles doesn’t arrive until Sunday morning. Not everyone will get rain at this time, either. Temperatures Sunday will be mild as well with 80s expected yet again.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures dip ever so slightly to start off the work week. Morning lows both Monday and Tuesday will still be above average in the 60s for most, and afternoon highs will be very seasonal with upper 70s and lower 80s. Monday is looking relatively dry, but Tuesday brings our next chance of some rain to the Valley. However, it does not look widespread.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures remain seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday! The same old song and dance with morning low temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. There may be a passing shower or two Wednesday, but most areas look to stay on the dry side.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Morning showers/thunder. Some afternoon sun. Low: 63. High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Seasonal afternoon. Low: 61. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Morning shower or thunder. Then mostly sunny. Low: 65. High: 85.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated thunder chance late. Low: 66. High: 83.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of morning rain showers. Low: 64. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Passing shower possible. Low: 63. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Breezier with a few clouds. Low: 64. High: 85.

