Revitalization plans released for downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are coming to downtown Moorhead, Minnesota.

Roers, a Fargo-based development company specializing in development, construction, real estate and property management, has unveiled plans for the Downtown Moorhead Development project, inspired by a vision of “More to Moorhead.”

Roers will oversee the planning and execution of the development, which may be upwards of nine city blocks. City leaders say the reimagined downtown area is the stepping stone for future growth and value of the community.

“With a project of this magnitude, partnering with other developers in the community will bring new ideas and enhancements to the development. We have already held conversations with interested developers and welcome others to get involved,” CEO of Roers Jim Roers said.

Roers is the lead developer of the project and is working with the City of Moorhead to establish design standards for the entire project. This will streamline the process for developers who want to be involved in the project.

Roers is partnering with JLG Architects and Stantec to help bring the vision to reality for the development. Building off of Moorhead’s Downtown Master Plan and Comprehensive plan, the design team has worked closely with stakeholders to set the framework for a development that would support the growth and continued prosperity of Moorhead.

In the research for the Downtown Moorhead vision, the most common responses were the need for opportunities for Moorhead residents to live, work, and have entertainment options.

Development Vision

Combining cultural architecture from Moorhead’s roots to all heritages represented in the community, JLG has designed the concept to be a place where people from all cultures can come together.

The plan envisions place for people to live, work, shop, relax, learn and celebrate together. Incorporated green space will include water features tying in the connection to the riverfront, entertainment opportunities in an outdoor plaza area or street sections will add to the “gathering” atmosphere.

Established museums and new opportunities for art, education and theater will provide a thriving cultural destination. Unique local and global dining options will attract those visiting but also those living in the development.

Housing options may range from rooftop patio condos, walk up townhomes or studio river view apartments. The Downtown Moorhead vision is to create a place where all people can see themselves.

Plans include multiple phases of the project. As the plans are still being finalized, the first phase may include four new buildings and will be located at the east end of the existing Moorhead Center Mall area.

The second phase would be on the south section of the Moorhead Center Mall with new buildings added. Each of the spaces within the mall is privately owned, therefore Roers is working with each owner to understand their needs and opportunities for their businesses as part of the new development.

All businesses are welcome to be a part of the development and remain in downtown Moorhead. The City of Moorhead anticipates studying the renovation/relocation of City Hall, however no decision has been made.

“The plan captures a vibrant and inclusive vision for our downtown. It pays homage to the roots of the people of this region, while also creating space and opportunity for people to see themselves living, working, and playing in our downtown,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said. “The City of Moorhead is excited to be part of this incredible redevelopment that will provide the catalyst Moorhead needs to ignite our downtown and create places filled with amazing experiences.”

For more information on this project, to keep up to date on the development status, or if you are interested in being a part of the development, please visit www.moretomoorhead.com.

Project Background

Roers and the City of Moorhead entered into a predevelopment agreement in 2019 with the option for Roers to purchase City-owned property. The partnership involved identifying redevelopment opportunities for the existing Moorhead City Hall (located at the 500 block of Center Avenue in Moorhead), Moorhead Center Mall and surrounding City-owned property.

As part of the partnership, Roers and the City of Moorhead will focus on a development options mutually beneficial for all parties including the Moorhead Center Mall property owners, Downtown Moorhead Inc., residents, and business owners of Moorhead.

