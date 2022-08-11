Contests
Report: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight

File Graphic (KWTX)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports.

A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.

Multiple viewers are telling Valley News Live police had streets blocked off and were searching through the area. The area went from Main Ave. and 16th St. S. to 4th Ave. and 15th St. S., near Jefferson Elementary School.

We have questions into police asking what happened and was told we would need to wait until later in the morning for more information.

