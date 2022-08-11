Record spring wheat harvest possible in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wheat producers have begun harvesting crops in some parts of the state this week, and they’re hopeful about this year’s outlook.

Representatives from the North Dakota Wheat Commission say this year could yield a record spring wheat crop. They’re projecting about 51 bushels per acre if everything goes to plan, and that’s almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. Still, their optimism is curbed by the nature of this year’s unusual planting season.

“The crop really has a lot of potential, it looks good. But there’s some of that that was planted two to three weeks later than normal. Typical frost dates, we can get some as late as August,” said Jim Peterson with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

In addition to the possibility of a later harvest, there are several other pressures on producers this year, including from grasshoppers and higher disease numbers than last year. Still, producers remain cautiously optimistic after the record drought of 2021.

