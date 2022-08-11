Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Record spring wheat harvest possible in North Dakota

North Dakota wheat
North Dakota wheat(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wheat producers have begun harvesting crops in some parts of the state this week, and they’re hopeful about this year’s outlook.

Representatives from the North Dakota Wheat Commission say this year could yield a record spring wheat crop. They’re projecting about 51 bushels per acre if everything goes to plan, and that’s almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. Still, their optimism is curbed by the nature of this year’s unusual planting season.

“The crop really has a lot of potential, it looks good. But there’s some of that that was planted two to three weeks later than normal. Typical frost dates, we can get some as late as August,” said Jim Peterson with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

In addition to the possibility of a later harvest, there are several other pressures on producers this year, including from grasshoppers and higher disease numbers than last year. Still, producers remain cautiously optimistic after the record drought of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
Travis Roerich
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
This run-down house is at 11 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth.
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Fargo School Board meeting on August 9, 2022.
Fargo School Board votes 7-2 to no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

KVLY Sports - Bison Football - 081122
KVLY Sports - Bison Football - 081122
Critical Race Theory
Public hearing on critical race theory next month
6:00PM News August 11 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 11 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 11 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 11 - Part 2