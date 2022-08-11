Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Fargo South and Davies students team up for athlete battling cancer

Clara Motschenbacher
Clara Motschenbacher(Lend A Hand Up)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Though they compete against each other to cross the finish line first during the fall, the South and Davies cross country teams are teaming up to raise money for a fellow athlete who is battling cancer.

The two teams are hosting a carwash and bake sale fundraiser from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 at the Family Fare on 25th Street South in Fargo. The bake sale funds will be donated to South freshman cross country runner Clara Motschenbacher, who was diagnosed with cancer this spring.

Each year, the teams host a fundraiser and donate the bake sale funds to a local community member in need. This year, they wanted to help out a teammate. Motschenbacher plans to attend the fundraiser and help wash some cars.

Motschenbacher was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in May and has gone through chemotherapy and needs to do radiation therapy as well.

More information is available at her CaringBridge site. You can also help Clara with a financial donation through Lend A Hand Up.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
Travis Roerich
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
This run-down house is at 11 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth.
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
Fargo School Board meeting on August 9, 2022.
Fargo School Board votes 7-2 to no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

Standoff in Jamestown, ND
Suspect in Jamestown standoff formally charged
MN nurses to hold strike vote.
MN Nurses Association to strike vote next week
Flood waters reach the 12th Ave/15th Ave North bridge in Fargo/Moorhead in May of 2022.
City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge
NDT - Daily Motivation – August 11
NDT - Daily Motivation – August 11