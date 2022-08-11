Fargo South and Davies students team up for athlete battling cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Though they compete against each other to cross the finish line first during the fall, the South and Davies cross country teams are teaming up to raise money for a fellow athlete who is battling cancer.

The two teams are hosting a carwash and bake sale fundraiser from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 at the Family Fare on 25th Street South in Fargo. The bake sale funds will be donated to South freshman cross country runner Clara Motschenbacher, who was diagnosed with cancer this spring.

Each year, the teams host a fundraiser and donate the bake sale funds to a local community member in need. This year, they wanted to help out a teammate. Motschenbacher plans to attend the fundraiser and help wash some cars.

Motschenbacher was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in May and has gone through chemotherapy and needs to do radiation therapy as well.

More information is available at her CaringBridge site. You can also help Clara with a financial donation through Lend A Hand Up.

