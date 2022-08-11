Fargo PD reviews officer accountability & complaint procedure to advisory board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the North Dakota BCI continues to investigate a few different officer-involved shootings in the Fargo area, over the last couple months, tonight, Fargo police held their usual Police Advisory and Oversight board meeting. Police explained to the board the high standard to which their officers are held, as well as how incidents are viewed by the department.

”The police department has, historically, done a very good job of holding officers accountable. We use progressive discipline to address those sustained complaints,” says Fargo PD Deputy Chief Joe Anderson.

They say they have been loading up on training efforts to keep the community and officers safe, which has increased officer competency.

There have been 21 complaints against officers from January 1 to June 30, which they say is similar to the data taken from 2021 of the same time frame.

“We have an early intervention program that involves identifying how many complaints an officer has, how many incident reviews an officer has as well. We’ll look at the brutality of what that officer is going through,” says Anderson.

Fargo PD says officers and community members should feel a level of comfort knowing their body cameras can act as evidence.

“That person may decide they may not want to pursue a complaint because they may not have realized we captured that entire event or, by looking at the body camera, they’ll say this is a legit complaint. Therefore, we’ll take that complaint and investigate it,” says Anderson.

One of the biggest complaints filed against officers have involved use of force, but police leaders say those situations are rare.

“In 2021, use of force incident happened at a .12% of all police interactions. In other terms, that’s 99.88% of the time when police are there, there is no use of force,” says Anderson.

Fargo PD says the officers on leave because of the recent officer-involved shootings are doing as well as they can, and they’re using the resources the department provides them.

