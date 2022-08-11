Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Fargo PD reviews officer accountability & complaint procedure to advisory board

They say they have been loading up on training efforts to keep the community and officers safe, which has increased officer competency.
Police Advisory & Oversight board meeting
Police Advisory & Oversight board meeting(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the North Dakota BCI continues to investigate a few different officer-involved shootings in the Fargo area, over the last couple months, tonight, Fargo police held their usual Police Advisory and Oversight board meeting. Police explained to the board the high standard to which their officers are held, as well as how incidents are viewed by the department.

”The police department has, historically, done a very good job of holding officers accountable. We use progressive discipline to address those sustained complaints,” says Fargo PD Deputy Chief Joe Anderson.

They say they have been loading up on training efforts to keep the community and officers safe, which has increased officer competency.

There have been 21 complaints against officers from January 1 to June 30, which they say is similar to the data taken from 2021 of the same time frame.

“We have an early intervention program that involves identifying how many complaints an officer has, how many incident reviews an officer has as well. We’ll look at the brutality of what that officer is going through,” says Anderson.

Fargo PD says officers and community members should feel a level of comfort knowing their body cameras can act as evidence.

“That person may decide they may not want to pursue a complaint because they may not have realized we captured that entire event or, by looking at the body camera, they’ll say this is a legit complaint. Therefore, we’ll take that complaint and investigate it,” says Anderson.

One of the biggest complaints filed against officers have involved use of force, but police leaders say those situations are rare.

“In 2021, use of force incident happened at a .12% of all police interactions. In other terms, that’s 99.88% of the time when police are there, there is no use of force,” says Anderson.

Fargo PD says the officers on leave because of the recent officer-involved shootings are doing as well as they can, and they’re using the resources the department provides them.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Roerich
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
File Image
Casselton man charged with serious insurance fraud claims
Braden Poitra, 21
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested
Missing Teen
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
Fargo Police
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood

Latest News

6:00PM Weather - August 10
6:00PM Weather - August 10
6:00PM News August 10 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 10 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 10 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 10 - Part 2
This run-down house is at 11 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth.
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned