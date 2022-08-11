City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flood-prone bridge in north Fargo will likely be replaced in the coming years. The City of Fargo is receiving $1.5 million to raise the 12th Avenue North bridge. The bridge goes over the Red River connecting 15th Avenue North in Moorhead.

The plan is to raise the bridge out of the 100-year floodplain. In the last 13 years, the bridge has been closed for 4-6 week time periods five times due to spring flooding. The city says the frequent spring closures cut off a major traffic corridor which provides access to the Fargo VA, Sanford Health’s Broadway Medical Center, NDSU, Hector International Airport and Fargo’s industrial park.

Other benefits of the project include improved traffic flow and safety, and connecting the bridge to regional trail systems in Fargo and Moorhead. The city says this will encourage non-motorized transportation to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

The bridge was constructed in 1986 as a privately operated toll bridge. In 2014 the City of Moorhead sued the owners of the bridge and the judge ruled that the bridge had to transfer to join public ownership by the cities of Fargo and Moorhead.

Early construction estimates approximate the total cost of construction to be $20 million. Project studies will help refine the construction cost estimate. Upon completion of a pre-construction cost estimate, the city will seek additional State and Federal funding assuming an 80/20 cost-share for construction.

Other projects receiving federal funding:

A total of $23.3 million is being awarded to North Dakota to support transportation projects through the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. Two other projects in the state are also receiving federal funding.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will receive $19.5 million to construct several highway safety projects on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and the Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara (MHA) Nation.

Improvements in this project include the installation of roundabouts, turn lanes, lighting, and rumble strips to improve safety on these two Reservations. Officials say the project will reduce delays and increase connectivity for underserved and disadvantaged tribal communities.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will receive $2.2 million to resurface approximately 4.5 miles of BIA Route 3 between the cities of Fort Yates, North Dakota and Kenel, South Dakota. This includes the installation of rumble strips, shoulder slopes, and improvements to signage. The project aims to improve the overall condition of the corridor, increase access to jobs, and help facilitate tourism opportunities.

