Altru Receives Grant to Boost Educational Outreach on Immunizations

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health Foundation has received a $500,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Health to fund educational outreach on immunizations in northeastern North Dakota.

Altru will have a team available to answer vaccine-related questions at Town Square Farmer’s Market Saturday, Aug. 13 in Grand Forks.

“We are excited to answer questions our community may have,” said Holly Benjamin, practice manager at Altru Family Medicine Residency. “Whether you’re a parent getting ready to send your child to school, or a senior wanting to learn more about the shingles vaccine, Altru’s providers are here for you.”

This grant comes as vaccination rates in North Dakota declined. Kindergarten-entry MMR vaccination rates decreased more than two percent last school year, compared to the previous year, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

“By offering to answer questions, we want our community to feel confident in the vaccines we have available,” Benjamin said. “By getting out in the community, and providing education, we hope to reach anyone who might not have access to immunization information.”

Town Square Farmer’s Market takes place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the corner of 3rd St. and Demers Ave. in Grand Forks. This two-year effort will support outreach in communities outside of Grand Forks including Devils Lake and Drayton.

