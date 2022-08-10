Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.

Travis’ ability to identify suspicious behavior and swiftly report it to law enforcement helped solve a significant crime. As a result of his actions, the FPD was able to return the stolen property to its rightful owners.

