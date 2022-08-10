Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned

This run-down house is at 11 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth.
This run-down house is at 11 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it.

“The city doesn’t want to do a thing about it,” said a concerned resident that called into our VNL Whistleblower Hotline. “But it’s been going on forever, there’s animals coming in and out of the roof and there’s a cat living over there. There’s garbage everywhere, there’s people in between the buildings and stuff like that so it’s time for something to be done.”

The house sits in the 10 Block and some of the problems are obvious on the outside. There’s a hole in the roof, there is numerous trash cans in the backyard full of garbage and some of the windows show areas full of junk. Some residents have said these issues have been going on for years at this property.

“You talk to the city and they give you a bunch of excuses but they give no solutions and they don’t do anything about it. But then again that’s the way the city does things.” said the whistleblower.

According to a notice on the front door, the house was deemed dangerous since late-June of 2019. The Dilworth City Administrator Peyton Mastera said that they have been in contact with the property owners on getting these issues resolved.

What the city administrator told us:

- The city is concerned about the property

-They want to see something done by the property owners and it be taken care of

- The city is trying its best to be patient

- They are keeping all options on the table

“Why not do something for the safety of your neighborhood and it would make the neighborhood look better on top of all of it,” said the whistleblower. “It’s four houses down from the city hall, why wouldn’t you do something about it.”

The residents in the neighborhood just want to know what happens next for the property.

*If you need help with an issue in your community, you can call our whistleblower hotline at 701-369-3187 or submitting your issue by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Roerich
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
File Image
Casselton man charged with serious insurance fraud claims
Braden Poitra, 21
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested
Missing Teen
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
Fargo Police
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood

Latest News

Moorhead Area Public Schools
Bus driver shortages cause several route changes for Moorhead students
News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
5:00 PM News August 10 - Part 1
5:00 PM News August 10 - Part 1
5:00 PM News August 10 - Part 2
5:00 PM News August 10 - Part 2