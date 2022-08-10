VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned

Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it.

“The city doesn’t want to do a thing about it,” said a concerned resident that called into our VNL Whistleblower Hotline. “But it’s been going on forever, there’s animals coming in and out of the roof and there’s a cat living over there. There’s garbage everywhere, there’s people in between the buildings and stuff like that so it’s time for something to be done.”

The house sits in the 10 Block and some of the problems are obvious on the outside. There’s a hole in the roof, there is numerous trash cans in the backyard full of garbage and some of the windows show areas full of junk. Some residents have said these issues have been going on for years at this property.

“You talk to the city and they give you a bunch of excuses but they give no solutions and they don’t do anything about it. But then again that’s the way the city does things.” said the whistleblower.

According to a notice on the front door, the house was deemed dangerous since late-June of 2019. The Dilworth City Administrator Peyton Mastera said that they have been in contact with the property owners on getting these issues resolved.

What the city administrator told us:

- The city is concerned about the property

-They want to see something done by the property owners and it be taken care of

- The city is trying its best to be patient

- They are keeping all options on the table

“Why not do something for the safety of your neighborhood and it would make the neighborhood look better on top of all of it,” said the whistleblower. “It’s four houses down from the city hall, why wouldn’t you do something about it.”

The residents in the neighborhood just want to know what happens next for the property.

