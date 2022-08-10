UND getting e-scooters for student use on campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students at the University of North Dakota will have a new option to get around campus in the fall.

Pending final approval of a permit from the City of Grand Forks, some 75 to 100 dock-free, low-speed electric scooters made by Bird Rides, Inc. are likely to be deployed. More are expected in the coming weeks with the goal of about 140 scooters.

Users must first download Bird’s mobile-phone app. The app shows available scooters and their locations. Scanning the QR code on the scooter will finalize the rental, and travel cost will be deducted from the rider’s credit or debit card account.

Rides cost $1 to start up and 39 cents per minute, so no University funding is involved. Riders are instructed to stay off of sidewalks and use bike lanes when available, or ride along the side of the road.

The scooters are limited to a maximum speed of 15 mph. The scooters will be collected when they need to be recharged or repaired, then redeployed at established locations around campus.

“We recognize that these devices provide an opportunity for multimodal transportation for students and have the potential to connect students with the greater Grand Forks community,” said Faith Wahl, UND’s student body president.

“Throughout the implementation process, our top concern will be student safety, and we are working closely with other UND departments to ensure that the launch of these scooters will be a convenient, affordable and secure method of transportation for UND students,” Wahl continued.

Cassie Gerhardt, associate vice president for student affairs, agreed. “Student leaders have been talking about bringing scooters to Grand Forks and UND since 2018, so it is exciting that the scooters will soon arrive,” Gerhardt said.

For now, riders will be able to operate the scooters only within the University limits. Bird is in the process of finalizing an agreement with Grand Forks, so the scooters likely will be operable off-campus starting sometime in September.

When winter weather arrives, Bird will collect its scooters and they’ll be redeployed in the spring.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.