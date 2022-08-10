North Dakota Tourism creates map of sunflower fields in bloom

Contests
Sunflower field near Mapleton, ND on August 10, 2022.
Sunflower field near Mapleton, ND on August 10, 2022.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Tourism is embracing the state’s title as one of the top producers of sunflowers in the country. The department has created a map where you can see which sunflower fields are at the peak of their growing season, which typically happens in August.

The crop is the perfect backdrop for “Instagram-worthy” photos. The map is updated weekly on the ND Tourism website. It includes photos, GPS coordinates and brief directions on how to find the fields.

Two fields near Mapleton, ND are 100% bloomed. A field in the Langdon area of Cavalier County will be blooming in 1-2 weeks, and the sunflowers are 10% bloomed in a field two miles east of Cooperstown on Highway 200.

ND Tourism also has ‘Be Legendary’ mailboxes near some field, which contain sunflower seeds that are free for the taking.

A reminder not to enter any field without the landowner’s permission.

Learn about North Dakota’s sunflowers, read sunflower facts and find a recipe for North Dakota sunflower pie HERE.

