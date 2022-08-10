A new set of paws entered the West Fargo Police Department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks ago, the West Fargo Police Department welcomed a new pup to their K-9 unit.

K-9 Hondo is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands who is replacing the retired K-9 Brewtus.

Chief Denis Otterness said the departments K-9 unit continues to evolve to meet the growing needs of the community.

West Fargo Police Department has four K-9′s on their unit, three on the patrol division and one on the community outreach programs and services unit.

The three on patrol were deployed over 200 times last year.

West Fargo police said with the ongoing drug presence problem in the metro area, having a K-9 not only helps protect the officer but identifies valuable pieces of information like narcotic scent detection that people cannot do.

