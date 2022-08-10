Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

NDDOT Director Bill Panos resigns

(GRAYDC)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bill Panos resigned as director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Doug Burgum’s office.

Panos cited a family obligation in his home state of California. He was appointed director in August 2019.

His resignation is effective Sept. 9. Burgum’s office said that NDDOT Deputy Director of Engineering Ron Henke will serve as interim director.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Roerich
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
File Image
Casselton man charged with serious insurance fraud claims
Braden Poitra, 21
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested
Missing Teen
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
Fargo Police
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood

Latest News

This run-down house is at 11 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth.
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Bus driver shortages cause several route changes for Moorhead students
News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
News - Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
5:00 PM News August 10 - Part 1
5:00 PM News August 10 - Part 1
5:00 PM News August 10 - Part 2
5:00 PM News August 10 - Part 2