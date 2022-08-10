NDDOT Director Bill Panos resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bill Panos resigned as director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Doug Burgum’s office.

Panos cited a family obligation in his home state of California. He was appointed director in August 2019.

His resignation is effective Sept. 9. Burgum’s office said that NDDOT Deputy Director of Engineering Ron Henke will serve as interim director.

