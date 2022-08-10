More electric vehicle charging stations coming to ND

Contests
Players of the Week
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 10, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drivers of electric vehicles will soon have more charging stations available in rural North Dakota.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is granting the state $1.44 million for the project.

The state has a goal of installing half a million electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 to modernize the transportation system.

