More electric vehicle charging stations coming to ND
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drivers of electric vehicles will soon have more charging stations available in rural North Dakota.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is granting the state $1.44 million for the project.
The state has a goal of installing half a million electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 to modernize the transportation system.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.