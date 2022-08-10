Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say investigators conducted an excavation after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who was reported missing in 1996 may have been buried under a Grand Forks home.

The excavation was conducted on Tuesday, August 9, at a home in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. Police say it was related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that her body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs were deployed, and police say both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.

Members of the Grand Forks Police Department, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, and Grand Forks Public Works conducted the excavation throughout the day, however, did not discover any remains in or near the identified location.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Kristi Nikle, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods:

Call: 701-787-8000

Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page or website

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app

