Hundreds expected at anti-abortion rally August 19

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pro-Life Action Ministries and PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, are holding a rally Friday August 19 at 7:00 pm at 1020 Center Ave. in Moorhead.

Organizers say more than three hundred people are expected to attend. David Bereit, the founder and former CEO of 40 Days for Life, is the guest speaker. Bereit said, “Red River Women’s Clinic has killed countless children and harmed many women in in North Dakota. It’s time to send them a clear message: Enough is enough. Your deadly legacy is not wanted or needed in Minnesota.”

Prayer vigils are also being held on Thursdays in front of the proposed new location for the Red River Women’s Clinic. A coordinated community information strategy is also underway.

The City of Moorhead has indicated there are no city code or zoning hurdles to Red River Women’s Clinic from performing surgical abortions in the new office building they purchased. However, Tim Miller, Executive Director of PLAM Action, says that is being investigated as well with the help of pro-life attorneys. Miller says “The questions we are raising to citizens and business owners of Moorhead are, is the unborn child a human, they are, and secondly, because that is a child, should they not be protected by us? They should be. They have no voice. Therefore, we will be that voice. We will pursue every opportunity to stop this abomination that is killing children from moving to Moorhead.”

The Go Fund Me for the new Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead has now reached $1,003,480. The director has indicated that it will be ready for clients when abortion becomes illegal in North Dakota at the end of August.

