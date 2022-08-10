Fargo pools closing soon

Contests
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is about to wrap up, which means the Fargo Park District will soon be closing its outdoor pools.

The Roger G. Gress Northside Pool, Southwest Recreational Pool, and the Madison Pool & Splash Pad are set to close after Sunday, August 14.

The Island Park Pool and Davies Recreational Pool close after Sunday, August 21. The Davies Recreational Pool will reopen the weekends of Aug. 27, 28 and Sept. 3. 4 & 5 from 1 to 5 PM.

For more information, contact the Fargo Park District at 701-499-6060 or click here.

