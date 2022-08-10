Contests
Crookston school referendum fails by just 9 votes

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A near-split decision as voters decided on whether or not to approve a school bond referendum for the Crookston School District.

In the August 9 primary election, 842 people voted against the referendum and 833 in favor. People in Crookston were voting on a $3,915,000 project that would have included an artificial turf field, eight-lane track, press box, seating for more than 750 people, a concession stand and bathrooms.

The school district currently leases space from the University of Minnesota Crookston and says owning a sports complex would allow them more freedom to host events and make space available for student and community groups.

A ‘yes’ vote would have included a property tax increase, dependent on estimated market values.

Previous Coverage
Community meeting on proposed sports complex in Crookston

