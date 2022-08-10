Alexandria Police search for missing girl

Contests
Audianna Henderson
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Alexandria Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. They say Audianna Henderson was last seen walking out of the Viking Towers at 10:45 PM and getting into an unknown pickup truck. She was reported missing roughly 2 hours later. She was last seen wearing the gray sweatshirt and plaid pants shown in the photo.

If anyone recognizes this truck or knows the whereabouts of Audianna, contact the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.

