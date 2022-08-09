Summer Weather for the Rest of the Week

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is looking nice with fair conditions. The lows will be in the mid to low 60s or upper 50s in some locations. As the day progresses, we will we will heat up to the mid to upper 70s for most of us with temps in the 80s possible in some places.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a bit cloudier than the beginning half of the week. Thanks to those clouds, temps will be moderated a bit with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s and highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY: Friday will see those clouds begin to gather even more as a warm front pushes into the Valley. There is a chance of showers by evening. These showers could intensify into thunderstorms during the overnight hours into Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 60s and highs will be in the 80s.

SATURDAY: Saturday will dry out a bit while the clouds remain. There could be some remnant scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder during the early morning hours, but the rest of the day will be a dry and a bit breezy. Lows will be in the 60s while highs will be in the 80s.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain will return for the latter half of the weekend. While the chance of anything extreme is very low, there will be some thunder and lightning along with the rain thanks to a cold front that will move through the Red River Valley. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Monday we have a chance of some scattered showers. Mostly in the morning hours, but that chance does stay as we head into the afternoon. Low: 69. High: 83.

TUESDAY: We will see the skies begin to clear a bit on Tuesday. Conditions will still be partly cloudy, but at least the rain will stop. Lows till be largely in the 60s and highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

