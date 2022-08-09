Contests
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirms shots were fired in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday night.

Authorities say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 700 block of 23rd St. S.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the ground.

Currently, they say no suspects or victims have been identified at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Over the weekend, three people were shot in three separate incidents within the city.

