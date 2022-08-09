Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Polls are open for the Minnesota primary election

Valley Today KVLY - Minnesota primary election
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Polls opened Tuesday for Minnesota voters to choose who they want to see on the upcoming November ballot.

Residents in Moorhead have 13 different poll locations based on their address; they can find which one to go to by visiting the city of Moorhead’s website.

Residents in Barnesville can vote at the Barnseville Senior Center.

People living in Dilworth City, Felton City, Glyndon City, Hawley City, and Sabin City can all vote at their local community centers.

Ulen residents can vote at the Ulen Event Center.

Polls opened at 7 am and close at 8pm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup fire
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
Boy using mobile phone while leaning on wall in school corridor.
West Fargo Schools implementing cellphone-free classroom rule
Missing Teen
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
WE Fest
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast
WE Fest at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest

Latest News

File Image
Casselton man charged with serious insurance fraud claims
News - FPD Continues Investigation into Weekend Shootings - August 9
News - FPD Continues Investigation into Weekend Shootings - August 9
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Valley Today Weather – August 9
Valley Today Weather – August 9