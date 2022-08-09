Polls are open for the Minnesota primary election

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Polls opened Tuesday for Minnesota voters to choose who they want to see on the upcoming November ballot.

Residents in Moorhead have 13 different poll locations based on their address; they can find which one to go to by visiting the city of Moorhead’s website.

Residents in Barnesville can vote at the Barnseville Senior Center.

People living in Dilworth City, Felton City, Glyndon City, Hawley City, and Sabin City can all vote at their local community centers.

Ulen residents can vote at the Ulen Event Center.

Polls opened at 7 am and close at 8pm.

