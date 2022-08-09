Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody.

21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1 p.m. in Dilworth, Minn., Fargo Police say. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on attempted murder charges after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on Aug. 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Ave. S. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.

Poitra is a convicted felon out of Minnesota, after court documents state he was convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery back in 2020. Documents say Poitra held a taxi cab driver at gunpoint in Dilworth and demanded the driver hand over all of his cash. Poitra was sentenced to just under four years in prison and was banned for life from ever possessing a firearm again.

Fargo Police are still investigating two other shootings from the weekend, as well as a shots fired report which was called in Monday evening.

Poitra will be officially charged in court later this week. A mugshot was not immediately available at the time of this publication.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.