Police declare WE Fest 2022 a success, crime rates down

DETROIT LAKES, Minn., (Valley News Live) - The grounds of Soo Pass Ranch are quiet and still once again. All the noise and lights have been tucked away for another year. WE Fest is a hugely popular music fest in a relatively small town, so everyone is involved. Though the event always has the makings for some chaos, the festival was declared a success by local law enforcement. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander tells us he’s been at every WE Fest since they began.

“This was one of the calmer WE Fests from the Sheriff’s office standpoint,” according to Sheriff Glander. Police stay on standby at the concerts just incase the crowd gets too rowdy- but fans were tame this year.

“For a big event like that, everybody’s pretty well behaved,” Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk tells us- claiming good behavior from concert goers is nothing new in his city.

There were no serious incidents, and the numbers seem to reflect a downward trend from pre-pandemic times. Minnesota State Patrol reported eight arrests for drunk driving which is one third the numbers from 2019. There were also six arrests for outstanding warrants and five drug related arrests. In 2019, those numbers were doubled.

This year, Becker County Police made around 1,300 traffic stops- keeping drunk driving to a minimum. All agencies involved say they’ve gotten the huge event down to a science. The city, the police, and WE Fest officials all work together each year to help put on the show.

“The security on the grounds and in the concert bowl, we work directly with them,” Glander says regarding WE Fest staff, “and again, we’re out for the same goal.”

That goal is a fun- but safe- WE Fest. A 30-year strong tradition that still continues to grow. Mayor Brenk was glowing when he spoke about Detroit Lakes’ reputation and how WE Fest has made it shine over the years.

“I’m told it’s the largest country music fest in the United States so it’s great to have it here in D.L.”

As the last campers pull out of the grounds, preparations for WE Fest 2023 are already underway.

