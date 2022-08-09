New online tool helps incoming students select majors at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDSU Office of Admission has unveiled an online tool to help incoming students choose their major and match them to NDSU’s academic programs and potential careers.

Focus2Apply is designed for prospective NDSU students who are deciding on a career or area of study. The evaluation tool collects information through a work interest inventory and a personalized quiz and then suggests a possible major at NDSU.

“This fun tool allows students who are considering NDSU to take short assessments that will match their interests and strengths to majors at NDSU,” said Anne Johnson, Office of Admission associate director.

Typically, it takes under 10 minutes to complete the questions, and the results are saved so a student can change their mind about earlier choices, repeat a section and explore new options.

“Students who complete the assessments will be able to meet with an admission counselor to discuss their results and set up academic appointments with potential majors to learn more,” Johnson said.

Focus2Apply is available on any phone, tablet, PC or Mac computer, and can be accessed anywhere, at any time.

