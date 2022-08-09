Contests
ND foster mom pleads guilty to murder, child abuse on Spirit Lake Reservation

Erich and Tammy Longie
Erich and Tammy Longie(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOKIO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, a federal judge sentenced a Tokio, North Dakota woman to life in prison after she pleaded guilty to murder, child abuse and child neglect.

On May 6, 2020, agents with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the home of Tammy and Erich Longie, Jr. on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Law enforcement said they found a five-year-old covered in bruises, dead in the basement of the home. The medical examiner later determined the death was a homicide and found the cause was a subdural hematomas incurred from assault.

The pathologist observed abrasion and contusions consistent with “multiple episodes of inflicted trauma.” The child’s sibling was examined at a local hospital and determined to need a higher level of care, and was hospitalized for more than a month.

An attending physician explained the child had bruising over the body consistent with abuse. The primary medical concern, however, was heart failure due to malnutrition.

Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services placed the two children in foster care in the home of Erich Longie, Jr., and Tammy Longie in July of 2019. The investigation revealed that two biological children were also abused, including with objects and hands.

“This is a tragic and horrifying case,” said United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl. “The children endured prolonged physical and emotional abuse by Longie, who was responsible for caring and protecting them. In particular, Longie’s physical and psychological abuse of five-year-old R.T. and seven-year-old Z.T. represents some of the worst of humanity; for Longie ultimately killed R.T. and severely injured Z.T. Today’s sentence ensures that she will be removed from her community forever.”

Co-defendant Erich Longie, Jr. plead guilty to murder, child abuse and child neglect in June 2022. He was also sentenced to life in prison.

