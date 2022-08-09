LOOK! This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger

(CNN) – After a Tweeted photo went viral, actor Woody Harrelson found his lookalike, and it turns out she’s only 9 months old.

The baby’s Irish mom, Dani Grier Mulvenna, Tweeted, “OK, but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon?” – though she had a typo in his last name.

It’s the smile they share, taken from Harrelson’s performance in “Zombieland Doubletap.”

The internet agreed on the resemblance.

Harrelson’s definitely not the father, but that didn’t stop him from chiming in with what he titled an “Ode to Cora.”

“You’re an adorable child,” he said. “[I’m] flattered to be compared. You have a wonderful smile. I just wish I had your hair.”

Cora’s mother was delighted to hear from Harrelson.

“You’ve made our day,” she said. “[We] can’t wait to show her this when she’s older. You have another fan for life.”

Cora’s mom told CNN that Harrelson’s ode will definitely be on a birthday cake at some point. By then, she’ll have even more hair.

