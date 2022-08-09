Groundbreaking for primary component of F-M Area Diversion Project

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Construction is getting underway on one of the largest components of the F-M Area Diversion Project. Area leaders broke ground on the 30-mile stormwater diversion channel and associated infrastructure.

A ceremony was held near Argusville, ND with the developer Red River Valley Alliance, the Metro Flood Diversion Authority and ASN constructors. The alliance says this marks a pivotal moment in flood protection for Fargo-Moorhead. Federal, state and local political figures, along with community leaders attended the ceremony.

”What we are doing with this project is thinking ahead and not just accepting things as they are one year when it seems okay and then just crossing our fingers and hope it’s going to be okay the next year, because we know that isn’t the case,” said Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

The diversion channel will route water around the Fargo-Moorhead metro area during major flood events. The diversion aims to provide permanent flood protection to roughly 235,000 people and protect more than $25 billion in property value, including 70 K-12 schools.

“What are we protecting with this? We’re not just protecting those memories or those personal homes, we’re protecting an economic engine,” said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. “The Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace, Harwood, Dilworth, Moorhead area is just a huge engine. On the North Dakota side, it accounts for nearly 20% of the states sales tax collections.”

The F-M Diversion Project is funded by a public-private partnership (P3), and is the first of its kind in North America. It’s also the first U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to use a P3 model.

“This really is the paradigm for the future, this is the paradigm for large, core projects for the future. For large multi-billion dollar, multi-state projects this will be the paradigm. You watch and see and this will be the first one done, and it’s the first in a number of ways,” said North Dakota Senator John Hoeven.

The project as a whole is expected to be complete by 2027.

