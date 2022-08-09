Get budgeting and financial help in Bell Bank’s Big Blue Bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As families try to balance their budgets, they are facing historic inflation, high interest rates, and rising prices at the grocery store. If you’re looking for tips to navigate the bumpy road of the current economy, Bell Bank is rolling out their Big Blue Bus to help.
The bank’s Financial Empowerment Center is making four stops in Fargo August 9 – 12. People can hop on the bus for in-person and online financial guidance to help them meet financial goals. The following resources will be available:
- Gain free credit report access
- Find out how to make a budget and save for retirement or a rainy day
- Learn steps to becoming a homeowner
- Get tips to protect against fraud and identity theft
Bell Bank says the need is especially prevalent in the four Fargo communities where the Big Blue Bus will stop, as residents are typically underserved or working with very limited budgets. The times and locations are listed below:
- Tuesday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Arbors at McCormick Park, 618 23rd St. S., Fargo
- Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1 to 7 p.m. – Arbors at McCormick Park, 618 23rd St. S., Fargo
- Thursday, Aug. 11, noon to 6 p.m. – The Village Family Service Center, 2701 12th Ave. S., Fargo
- Friday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Jeremiah Program Fargo-Moorhead, 3104 Fiechtner Dr. S., Fargo
Neighbors in the community can hop on the bus, which is fitted up for access to online and in-person financial education to learn the next steps they can take to reach financial goals like building credit, saving money, or owning a home.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.