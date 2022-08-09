Fargo PD receives a nearly $30,000 donation to help fight sex trafficking and exploitation

Contests
(WGCL)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has received a donation of more than $30,000 from a California-based non-profit to help fight sex trafficking and exploitation in the area.

Operation Underground Railroad aims to protect children from sex trafficking and exploitation by partnering with law enforcement agencies across the nation.

The organization will pay for training for five FPD employees.

O.U.R. will also provide the department with a one-year license for Cellebrite, which is a software program used to help law enforcement agencies with examining cell phone data.

Fargo Police say the department only has one license already and only a couple are currently trained to analyze cell phones, which is where they say incriminating information is often found.

In exchange, FPD agrees to report how the donation has helped identify suspects and victims.

After one year, the department plans to incorporate the $32,500 cost into future budgets.

