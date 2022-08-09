Fargo PD continues to crackdown on speeding and street racing in the city

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has been continuing to place its focus on traffic enforcement including speeding and street racing, within the city.

During the month of June, concentrated on major traffic areas including 19th Ave. N., South University Dr., and 32nd Ave. S. and 52nd Ave. S.

Authorities say, in June, a total of 732 traffic stops were made.

Out of those, 363 citations were given.

193 speeding tickets were issued during that month.

Fargo PD also partnered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol for air patrol with a specific goal of targeting street racers.

Officers were able to issue 24 citations.

The air patrol conducted in May resulted in nearly 100 traffic stops.

FPD says they plan on scheduling another day this summer to initiate more air patrols.

