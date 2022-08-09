Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Fargo PD continues to crackdown on speeding and street racing in the city

Fargo Police Department
Fargo Police Department(Valley News Live)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has been continuing to place its focus on traffic enforcement including speeding and street racing, within the city.

During the month of June, concentrated on major traffic areas including 19th Ave. N., South University Dr., and 32nd Ave. S. and 52nd Ave. S.

Authorities say, in June, a total of 732 traffic stops were made.

Out of those, 363 citations were given.

193 speeding tickets were issued during that month.

Fargo PD also partnered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol for air patrol with a specific goal of targeting street racers.

Officers were able to issue 24 citations.

The air patrol conducted in May resulted in nearly 100 traffic stops.

FPD says they plan on scheduling another day this summer to initiate more air patrols.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast
Pickup fire
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
MGN
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
Spitfire closes after kitchen fire
Spitfire closes after fire starts in kitchen

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood
Fargo City Council approves preliminary 2023 budget
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
WE fest 2022
Police declare WE Fest 2022 a success, crime rates down