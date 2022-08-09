Fargo City Council approves preliminary 2023 budget

Contests
(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commission unanimously voted to pass Mayor Tim Mahoney’s preliminary budget for next year.

The 2023 budget is estimated at more than $341 million.

It is about $10 million less than this year’s budget.

During Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Denise Kolpack stated one of the issues left to resolve is the benefits for city employees.

Commissioner John Strand inquired whether or not there was room in the budget to fit in the possibility of wage increases for city workers.

Mayor Mahoney says a market survey was done to ensure wages remain competitive. He also stated in addition to the results of the survey, the cost-of-living adjustment was increased by 3.5%.

He says some city employees could be receiving 4-6% on the wage changes.

