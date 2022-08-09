Contests
Dilworth Community Service K9 program to continue

Isabella Anderson of Northwestern Bank, Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe, Mayor Chad Olson and Officer K9 Keely.(Dilworth Police Department)
Isabella Anderson of Northwestern Bank, Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe, Mayor Chad Olson and Officer K9 Keely.(Dilworth Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to a local sponsor, the Dilworth Police Department’s Community Service K9 continues to serve the community.

Police Chief Ty Sharpe says Northwestern Bank donated $2,500 to bring K9 Keely to Dilworth, and recently agreed to sponsor Keely for another 2 years. The money will be used to continue the training and care K9 Officer Keely receives.

“It is great to continue the partnership, after seeing the vision of a community K9 program take shape and have so many benefits to Dilworth,” Chief Sharpe said.

Sharpe says the Dilworth Police Department is the first in the area to have a community service K9 and therapy dog, and one of the first in Minnesota.

K9 Keely was adopted from the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes when she was 7 months old. She is now almost 3 years old.

