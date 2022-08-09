Dilworth Community Service K9 program to continue

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to a local sponsor, the Dilworth Police Department’s Community Service K9 continues to serve the community.

Police Chief Ty Sharpe says Northwestern Bank donated $2,500 to bring K9 Keely to Dilworth, and recently agreed to sponsor Keely for another 2 years. The money will be used to continue the training and care K9 Officer Keely receives.

“It is great to continue the partnership, after seeing the vision of a community K9 program take shape and have so many benefits to Dilworth,” Chief Sharpe said.

Sharpe says the Dilworth Police Department is the first in the area to have a community service K9 and therapy dog, and one of the first in Minnesota.

K9 Keely was adopted from the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes when she was 7 months old. She is now almost 3 years old.

