Casselton man charged with serious insurance fraud claims

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is facing serious insurance fraud charges after authorities say he faked claims of $34,000.

58-year-old Paul Baumler of Casselton is facing one charge of committing a fraudulent insurance act which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.

The North Dakota Insurance Department says Baumler filed 39 claims through multiple insurance companies alleging an ATV accident. Authorities say 14 of the 39 claims are misrepresented, totaling payouts of $34,000.

The North Dakota Insurance Department says it coordinates with local prosecutors to go after people filing fake insurance claims.

News - FPD Continues Investigation into Weekend Shootings - August 9
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Valley Today Weather – August 9
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - August 9
