Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Back to School: Update on new Moorhead High

Moorhead High School, 8/8/22
Moorhead High School, 8/8/22(AXIS Network Camera)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - High school students in Moorhead are gearing up for their last time going ‘back to school’ in the current high school. The academic portion of the new high school is scheduled to open in the 2023-24 school year, and the entire building will open in the 2024-25 school year.

Moorhead Area Public Schools broke ground on the new high school in June 2021. People in Moorhead passed a bond referendum in November 2019 to fund the $110 million projects, which include rebuilding Moorhead High School (originally constructed in 1966) on the existing site and creating a career academy by renovating the former Sam’s Club building.

With capacity for 2,100 students, the new design focuses on natural light, small learning communities, collaborative spaces and technology. The campus also features a gym that seats 3,000 people, a 1,000-seat theater and a pool with room for 300 spectators.

For view the latest renderings of the space and to stay up-to-date on the project, visit www.moorheadschools.org/construction.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast
MGN
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
Spitfire closes after kitchen fire
Spitfire closes after fire starts in kitchen
Tyler Lenoir (Person of Interest)
Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for person of interest

Latest News

VNL Sports - Horace Football - 080822
VNL Sports - Horace Football - 080822
6:00PM Weather - August 08
6:00PM Weather - August 08
6:00PM News August 08 - Part 1
6:00PM News August 08 - Part 1
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
News - Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94