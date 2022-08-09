Back to School: Update on new Moorhead High

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - High school students in Moorhead are gearing up for their last time going ‘back to school’ in the current high school. The academic portion of the new high school is scheduled to open in the 2023-24 school year, and the entire building will open in the 2024-25 school year.

Moorhead Area Public Schools broke ground on the new high school in June 2021. People in Moorhead passed a bond referendum in November 2019 to fund the $110 million projects, which include rebuilding Moorhead High School (originally constructed in 1966) on the existing site and creating a career academy by renovating the former Sam’s Club building.

With capacity for 2,100 students, the new design focuses on natural light, small learning communities, collaborative spaces and technology. The campus also features a gym that seats 3,000 people, a 1,000-seat theater and a pool with room for 300 spectators.

For view the latest renderings of the space and to stay up-to-date on the project, visit www.moorheadschools.org/construction.

