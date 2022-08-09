Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast
MGN
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
Spitfire closes after kitchen fire
Spitfire closes after fire starts in kitchen
Tyler Lenoir (Person of Interest)
Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for person of interest

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Erich and Tammy Longie
ND foster mom pleads guilty to murder, child abuse on Spirit Lake Reservation
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
Moorhead High School, 8/8/22
Back to School: Update on new Moorhead High